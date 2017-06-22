Sports Listen

New leader for Air Force’s 1st Fighter Wing and F-22 Raptors

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 2:42 am < a min read
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base is getting a new commander.

The Air Force says in a press release that Col. Jason T. Hinds will assume command of the wing on Friday.

Hinds will lead six squadrons of more than 1,300 airmen. He’ll also assume responsibility for the rapid deployment of the F-22 Raptor, a highly advanced fighter jet.

Hinds is a command pilot with more than 2,100 flying hours, primarily in the Raptor and the F-15C Eagle. He graduated from Florida State University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in criminology.

He’ll assume command from Col. Peter M. Fesler during a ceremony at the base.

