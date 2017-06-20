Sports Listen

New Zealand lawmaker quits over allegations of secret taping

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand lawmaker accused of making secret recordings of a staff member and then lying about what he did says he will quit when his term expires in September.

Todd Barclay announced Wednesday he wouldn’t run in the upcoming election. He said he didn’t want the issues that were important to his district and country to be overshadowed by what he described as an employment dispute.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Bill English released a statement he made to police last year in which he said Barclay told him he’d left a recording device running in his office and captured criticism from a staffer.

English faces questions about why he didn’t act sooner.

Under New Zealand law, it is illegal to secretly record other people’s conversations.

