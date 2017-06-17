No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s oldest U.S. senator looks like she’s sticking around.

California’s Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday, and the octogenarian Democrat is displaying signs that she’s headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party.

She’s been coy when asked about seeking a fifth full term next year.

But her political committee raised more than $650,000 in the first three months of this year in a cue she is looking ahead.

Advertisement

She’s been playing a marquee role for Democrats amid congressional probes tied to Russian influence and the 2016 presidential campaign.

She has queried Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey about their interactions with President Donald Trump.

On Friday, she said she’s concerned Trump will attempt to fire the special counsel investigating possible obstruction of justice.