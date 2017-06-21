Sports Listen

NY governor grants pardon to 9/11 worker facing deportation

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 4:10 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted a pardon to a former ground zero worker who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Carlos Cardona was granted the pardon Wednesday after being detained in February. He had faced deportation without the action taken by the Democratic governor.

He is from Santiago de Cali, Colombia, and entered the U.S. illegally in 1986.

He was convicted in 1990 of attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance as a 21-year-old. Cuomo says Cardona has lived crime-free since then.

He worked as a cleanup and hazmat recovery worker after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

He suffers from acute respiratory issues, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

An email to a Cuomo representative asking what the pardon would mean for Cardona’s case wasn’t immediately returned.

