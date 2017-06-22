Sports Listen

Oakland officials renew pledge to improve police department

By PAUL ELIAS June 22, 2017 3:14 am < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oakland city leaders are renewing their pledges to straighten out the troubled police department.

The new pledges come after a court-appointed investigator concluded they mishandled a teenager’s allegations that she was sexually exploited by officers.

Mayor Libby Schaaf agreed Wednesday with the investigator’s conclusions that she didn’t pay enough attention to the investigation of the police department. She said her focus shifted in December and January to a warehouse fire that killed 36 people and to finding a new police chief.

Investigator Ed Swanson puts most of the blame for the bungled probe on former Police Chief Sean Whent. Swanson said Whent’s disinterest in the case set the tone for the department.

Whent retired under pressure in June 2016 after news of the scandal emerged. His phone rang unanswered Wednesday after the report was released.

