Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama to return to…

Obama to return to campaign trail to stump for Northam

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 3:31 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former president Barack Obama will return to the U.S. campaign fray to stump for Democrat Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor’s race.

Northam spokesman David Turner said Obama agreed to campaign this week. No events have yet been planned.

An aide to the former president says Obama called Northam to congratulate him and agreed to support his campaign, though a date for an event hasn’t been set. The aide wasn’t authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

Obama did not endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary between the lieutenant governor and former congressman Tom Perriello, who served in the Obama administration.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Obama carried Virginia in 2008 and 2012. The Virginia governor’s race is one of just two gubernatorial contests this year.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama to return to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.