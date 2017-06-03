Sports Listen

Official fired after Marine recruit’s death faces hearing

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:56 pm < a min read
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A commanding officer at Parris Island who was fired for allegations of misconduct in the aftermath of a recruit’s death will face a hearing at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

According to a news release from the USMC Training and Education Command, Lt. Col. Joshua Kissoon is accused of failure to obey a lawful general order, making a false statement and conduct unbecoming an officer. He will appear at what is similar to a preliminary hearing in civilian law, on Monday.

Twenty-year-old Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, died March 18, 2016 after falling nearly 40 feet in a stairwell at the installation, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service has said.

Kissoon was in charge of Siddiqui’s battalion. He was relieved of command March 31, 2016.

Marine Corps officials have said Kissoon was not fired because of the Muslim recruit’s death but the exact reason has not been made public.

