Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ohio's lieutenant governor reveals…

Ohio’s lieutenant governor reveals sons’ opioid addictions

By JULIE CARR SMYTH June 1, 2017 11:29 am < a min read
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction.

Republican Mary Taylor told the Dayton Daily News that Ohio’s second family has been at times in crisis over the past five years. She described failed drug rehab programs, two overdoses at the family’s home and urgent calls for ambulances.

Her state office declined further interviews. In a statement, her spokesman said Taylor shared her family’s story in hopes of helping others but she fears further exposure is not in her sons’ best interests.

Taylor, a likely governor candidate, told the newspaper that 26-year-old Joe and 23-year-old Michael are doing well, though one son remains in drug treatment.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) released a statement indicating he’s known about Taylor’s situation for some time.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ohio's lieutenant governor reveals…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.