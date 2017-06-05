Palestinian lawmakers from Hamas say Abbas halted salaries

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Lawmakers from the Hamas militant group in the West Bank say they have not received their monthly salaries, in a move they suspect is orchestrated by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Hamas lawmaker Ayman Daraghmeh says Monday that the 47 lawmakers did not receive their June salaries and when they inquired with the ministry of finance were told it was “orders from above.” The salaries of Hamas lawmakers in Gaza have been suspended with 2007, when the militant group overtook the coastal territory by force from Abbas’ rival Fatah movement.

The move comes a day after dozens of Hamas activists once imprisoned by Israel did not receive their monthly support payment. Abbas is trying to weaken Hamas and force them to yield control of Gaza.

Abbas’ Palestinian Authority had no comment.