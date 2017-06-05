Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pence welcomes Montenegro leader…

Pence welcomes Montenegro leader to White House

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:52 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is welcoming Montenegro as the newest member of NATO and says the United States is committed to the alliance’s “collective defense obligations.”

Pence met Monday with Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic at the White House. President Donald Trump pushed past Markovic at a NATO meeting last month in an incident that spread rapidly on social networks. Markovic later called it a “harmless situation.”

Montenegro became NATO’s 29th member on Monday.

The White House says Pence expressed “steadfast commitment to the Alliance and our collective defense obligations.”

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

At last month’s gathering in Brussels, Trump pressed NATO allies about their financial commitments and did not explicitly endorse the “one for all, all for one” defense doctrine critical to the alliance.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pence welcomes Montenegro leader…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.