Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pentagon: Afghanistan developing new…

Pentagon: Afghanistan developing new plan vs. Taliban

By ROBERT BURNS June 20, 2017 4:22 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the Afghan government is in the early stages of developing a new “road map” for breaking a battlefield stalemate with the Taliban.

Key elements of the plan are spelled out in a report to Congress.

It says Kabul’s plan will restructure and nearly double the size of the Afghan security forces. It also would improve military leadership, enhance the army and air force’s fighting capabilities, and counter official corruption.

The report makes no mention of a new U.S. strategy for the Afghanistan war, which Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says should be ready for public release in July. The report says Pakistan continues to provide sanctuary for elements of the Taliban insurgency, including the Haqqani network.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The U.S. has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan.

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pentagon: Afghanistan developing new…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Drill Team performs June 14 in Virginia

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.