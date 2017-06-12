Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Petitions oppose Texas seeking…

Petitions oppose Texas seeking abortion provider waiver

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 9:09 pm < a min read
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Planned Parenthood has delivered what it says are 16,000-plus petition signatures opposing Texas’ asking the federal government to fund a state-run women’s health program excluding abortion providers.

Activists turned in the petitions Monday at Gov. Greg Abbott’s office at the Texas Capitol.

Texas last month sought a waiver to restore millions of federal Medicaid dollars blocked under President Barack Obama in 2011, after the state’s family planning program booted Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The request hasn’t yet been answered but is seen as a test of how abortion policy might change under President Donald Trump. If Texas gets a waiver, other conservative states could seek similar ones.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

The move follows Planned Parenthood failing to block a health care overhaul in Congress that seeks to halt its federal funding.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Petitions oppose Texas seeking…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.