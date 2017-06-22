Sports Listen

Pew study: Americans increasingly torn over gun issues

By LISA MARIE PANE June 22, 2017 12:13 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Americans are as divided over gun rights as they are about other issues, and there’s been a sharp drop in support for gun control measures since 2000.

That’s according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center

One question asked people whether it was more important to protect gun rights or control gun ownership.

The results: 47 percent favored gun rights and 51 percent favored gun control.

It’s a significant change from 2000, when two-thirds of those surveyed supported more gun control.

