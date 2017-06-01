Sports Listen

Pilots of Pence’s errant plane knew they’d be in the news

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 8:42 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The pilots of a plane that overran a runway at LaGuardia Airport last year while carrying Republican then-vice presidential candidate Mike Pence knew they were going to be in the news.

Moments after the plane came to a stop after making a hard landing in a rainstorm a week and a half before the election the captain is heard saying “my career just ended” followed by the first officer saying “mine too.”

The comments were captured on the Boeing 737’s cockpit voice recording released by the National Transportation Safety Board Wednesday.

The plane eventually was stopped by arrestor beds, which are designed to prevent aircraft from barreling off runways. No one was injured.

When the dust settled, the first officer is heard saying “We’re gonna be in the news.”

