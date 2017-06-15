Police: Bodycam was off before fatal shooting of black man

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer involved along with sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting of a black man turned on his body camera seconds after shots were fired, law enforcement officers said Thursday.

Video from Tulsa officer Donnie Johnson’s bodycam shows 29-year-old Joshua Barre lying on the floor of a convenience store he had just entered. Police said Johnson’s camera was turned off just before the shooting, which occurred last Friday as Barre’s family says he was suffering from a mental crisis.

Tulsa police and Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies released the additional shooting footage Thursday. It comes after police released store surveillance video Friday that showed Barre, who was barefoot, shirtless and wearing a winter stocking cap, push the store door open as he clutched two butcher knives in his right hand.

Authorities have said Barre walked away last Friday from two members of a sheriff’s mental health unit who had gone to pick him up for an evaluation. They said he walked about a mile carrying two knives before he was shot.

Members of Barre’s family told The Associated Press he was off his medication and had been in declining mental health since the recent death of his father. Family members also questioned why the deputies allowed Barre to walk away without using a less-lethal method to subdue him.

Within minutes of the shooting, dozens of black residents gathered outside the convenience store. The crowd eventually swelled to about 300 people, police have said. After a tense period in which at least two dozen deputies and officers wearing riot gear stood in a line in the store parking lot, the group began to leave.

The shooting came about three weeks after jurors acquitted a white Tulsa police officer of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man last year.

Associated Press writer Adam Kealoha Causey contributed to this report.