Police: Philadelphia city councilman wounded in stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia city councilman has been wounded in a stabbing near his home.
Police say Councilman David Oh was getting out of his car late Wednesday night when he was stabbed during an attempted robbery.
Oh was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
No arrests have been made.
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Police continue to investigate.
Oh was first elected to council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He’s the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia, and the only U.S. military veteran currently serving on council.
City Council President Darrell Clarke released a statement after the stabbing asking all Philadelphians to “keep Councilman Oh and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”