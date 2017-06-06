Possible future Czech leader against quick euro adoption

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s possible next prime minister says he is opposed to setting a date for adopting the euro, the common European currency.

Andrej Babis, whose centrist ANO movement is favored to win October’s parliamentary election, says his party considers “the eurozone a risk zone” due to Greek debts and the situation of Italian banks.

The country is officially committed to join the euro but the previous governments as well as the current government ANO is part of have set no target date.

Babis, one of the richest people in the Czech Republic, acknowledged the commitment Tuesday but said “There’s no need to hurry.”

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka of the leftist Social Democrats recently said the election is the right time to debate the euro adoption.