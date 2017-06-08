Sports Listen

Presidency hangs in balance in case before Brazil court

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:08 am < a min read
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Judges on Brazil’s top electoral court are in their third day of proceedings of a case that could cost President Michel Temer his job.

The judgment phase of the trial was supposed to last three days, with a vote expected Thursday. However, the court already has scheduled sessions for Friday and Saturday in case they are necessary.

At issue is whether the 2014 campaign of President Dilma Rousseff and her running mate Temer received illegal financing. Temer took over last year when Rousseff was removed for illegally managing the federal budget.

If a simple majority on court votes that the ticket did receive illegal funds, the victory would be annulled and Temer would be stripped of the presidency. However, Temer could appeal and has said he would do so.

