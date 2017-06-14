Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Prosecution testimony nearing end…

Prosecution testimony nearing end in police murder retrial

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 1:12 am < a min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Prosecution testimony is nearing an end in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.

A county coroner’s office official is expected to testify Wednesday in Ray Tensing’s case. Tensing, who’s white, is charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews on Tuesday questioned witness Grant Fredericks’ conclusion that Tensing’s body camera footage doesn’t support his story that he shot DuBose to stop him from using his car to try to kill him.

Mathews said there aren’t multiple video angles like in an NFL replay and referred to Fredericks’ testimony as “20-20 hindsight.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

A use-of-force expert for the state testified Tuesday that the shooting wasn’t justified.

Tensing’s first trial last November ended in a hung jury.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Prosecution testimony nearing end…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard training mission

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.