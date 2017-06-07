Sports Listen

Prosecutor: Denial of Yugoslav and Rwanda crimes widespread

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 6:53 pm < a min read
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The chief prosecutor of war crimes in former Yugoslavia and genocide in Rwanda is warning that denial of these crimes is now widespread and efforts are underway to rewrite history.

Serge Brammertz told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that there is a refusal by officials and others to accept the facts gathered by U.N. tribunals documenting ethnic cleansing and other crimes in former Yugoslavia and genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

In his words: “The message of denial and revisionism is loud and clear.”

Brammertz warns that with the closure of the Rwanda tribunal and the upcoming closure of the Yugoslav tribunal, “it is now more important than ever to address this challenge.”

He stresses that for a peaceful future, “there must be a shared agreement on the recent past.”

