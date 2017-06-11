Prosecutors say man meant to kill police in truck crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Virginia man intended to kill police when he crashed a truck into them last week, but his attorney says there is no evidence he meant to kill.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2rjWYbD ) Brandon Figures-Mormon was ordered held without possibility of release during his first appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday.

Prosecutors say he supported killing law enforcement. They say he told someone in the past “all police need to die.”

But public defender Jacqueline Cadman says Figures-Morman was intoxicated and that “there is absolutely no intent here.”

One of the officers has since been released from the hospital after the Thursday night incident. Another officer remains in critical but stable condition. A city transportation department officer was injured but treated and released the same day.