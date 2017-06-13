Prosecutors won’t file charges after senator grabbed camera

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors aren’t filing charges after a Republican state senator running for governor grabbed a camera from a man working for a liberal opposition group.

The attorney general’s announcement Tuesday ends an investigation into the May 2 incident involving Sen. Scott Wagner at the Country Club of York.

State prosecutor Michelle Henry says in a written statement that Wagner and videographer Chris Van Leeuwen both acted inappropriately and that Wagner “should have maintained proper civil discourse and controlled his anger.”

Van Leeuwen taped the confrontation and posted it on the site of his employer, American Bridge 21st Century.

Advertisement

Wagner claimed Van Leeuwen had no business filming him at the event.

Wagner didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.