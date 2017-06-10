Sports Listen

Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant

By COLLEEN LONG June 10, 2017 8:34 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Puerto Rican Day Parade has dealt with controversy even before the decision this year to honor a former nationalist who spent decades in prison as part of a group that bombed buildings in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sunday’s march will take place as a debate rages over honoring Oscar Lopez Rivera as National Freedom Hero. Corporate sponsors dropped out; Hispanic, gay, and Asian societies of the police and fire departments won’t march, nor will Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But the parade has over the years feted several nationalists, plus a telenovela star with a checkered past — with less backlash.

Lopez Rivera spent 35 years in prison as a former member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation or FALN. His sentenced was commuted by former President Barack Obama, and he was released last month.

