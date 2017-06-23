Puerto Rico governor to fight proposed furloughs, cuts

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says he’ll go to court to fight a federal control board’s call to cut a public pension system by 10 percent, furlough tens of thousands of government workers and eliminate Christmas bonuses.

Ricardo Rossello’s comments come amid rising tensions between his administration and a board charged with overseeing the U.S. territory’s finances amid a 10-year recession.

Rossello said Friday that the board cannot impose those measures unilaterally by July 1 without the consent of his administration.

A spokesman said the board had no immediate comment.

The board previously has said those measures would go into effect if Rossello’s administration did not take sufficient cost-saving steps.