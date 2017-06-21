Sports Listen

Q&A: More questions than answers on legal pot in Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER June 21, 2017 8:37 pm < a min read
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The drug sellers aren’t the problem when it comes to the highly anticipated launch of Nevada’s recreational marijuana industry. It’s the distributors who have muddled plans to allow people to light up July 1.

A judge blocked the state’s plan to license existing medical marijuana dispensaries to act as their own middlemen, saying alcohol distributors get the first shot. The arrangement outlined in the voter-approved law is unique among states that have legalized the drug.

The court battle makes it less likely the state can stick to its effort to start selling pot in 10 days. But officials say they’re going to try.

