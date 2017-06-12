Rates rise at US Treasury auction to highest since fall 2008

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday’s auction to their highest levels since October 2008.
The Treasury Department auctioned $39 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 0.990 percent, up from 0.980 percent last week. Another $33 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.100 percent, up from 1.070 percent last week.
The three-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 1.250 percent on Oct. 20, 2008. The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 1.400 percent on Oct. 27, 2008.
The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,974.98, while a six-month bill sold for $9,944.39. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.006 percent for the three-month bills and 1.122 percent for the six-month bills.
Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable-rate mortgages, stood at 1.20 percent on Friday, up from 1.16 percent at the start of last week on June 5.