Regulators to release environmental assessment of pipeline

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 1:48 am < a min read
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators are scheduled to release an assessment of the environmental impacts of a proposed natural gas pipeline that would cross part of Virginia.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to publish a final environmental impact statement for the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Friday.

The document is a final step in the regulatory process for the commission, which regulates interstate natural gas pipelines. It would signal an encouraging step for developers if the findings are largely positive.

The 303-mile pipeline would start in West Virginia and cross six Virginia counties from Giles to Pittsylvania.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline and the similar Atlantic Coast Pipeline have drawn strong opposition, particularly along the routes. But they’ve got the support of many political and business leaders.

