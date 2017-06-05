Sports Listen

Rival Cambodian parties both satisfied with election results

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 9:46 am < a min read
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s ruling and opposition parties have both expressed satisfaction with the results of Sunday’s local elections, in which Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party retained its dominance in most regions but lost ground to its opponents.

Hun Sen said on his Facebook page on Monday that his party still received strong support from the voters, receiving 51 percent of the total popular vote. Party spokesman Sok Eysan said it triumphed in 1,158 of the 1,646 communes, with the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party winning 487.

The opposition party issued similar totals, but noted that it boosted its share of the popular vote to about 46 percent from 30 percent in the 2012 elections, while the ruling party’s share declined from 62 percent.

