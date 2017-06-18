Sports Listen

Roadside bomb kills Egyptian police officer in Cairo suburb

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 2:41 am < a min read
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Interior Ministry says a roadside bomb struck a police vehicle in a Cairo suburb, killing an officer and wounding four others.

In a statement carried by the state news agency, the ministry said the bomb was remotely detonated early Sunday in Maadi, a wealthy suburb that is home to many foreign diplomats, teachers and other expatriates.

The state news agency MENA said two of those wounded have left the hospital while the others, including an officer, are undergoing treatment.

Egypt is battling an Islamic State-affiliated insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula, and has seen a number of attacks in recent years, mainly targeting the security forces and its Christian minority.

