Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Romania: ruling party to…

Romania: ruling party to introduce no-confidence vote

By ALISON MUTLER June 15, 2017 9:36 am 1 min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s ruling party voted Thursday to introduce a no-confidence vote against its own government after it withdrew support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu but he refused to resign.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea says Grindeanu, in office since January, failed to implement the party’s governing program, something the premier rejects.

Grindeanu says he’ll resign only after President Klaus Iohannis nominates a replacement from his party. Iohannis, a rival of the Social Democrats, said through his spokeswoman Thursday that he’ll only start the process once Grindeanu quits or loses a confidence vote.

The party, which has already withdrawn political support from the government, on Thursday voted to oust Grindeanu in a Parliament vote that will likely take place next week. It also voted to expel him from the party.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The premier claims the dispute is politically motivated. “The only answer I could find is the wish of a certain man to have all the power,” he said in reference to Dragnea, known for keeping a tight rein on the party.

Grindeanu on Thursday was set to appoint a political ally, former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, as interim secretary-general, an influential post. Ponta declined comment, telling The Associated Press the premier should confirm the appointment.

Ponta was prime minister from 2012 to 2015 when he was forced out of office by huge anti-corruption protests following a nightclub fire in which 64 died. Ponta has criticized Dragnea’s authoritarian management style.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Romania: ruling party to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.