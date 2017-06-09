Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Romney: Clinton told me…

Romney: Clinton told me to take Trump Secretary of State job

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:57 pm < a min read
Share

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Mitt Romney says Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take the job as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

Romney made the declaration Friday at a Utah gathering of top GOP officials, donors and business leaders.

Trump briefly considered Romney last year for Clinton’s former job.

Romney says he called “virtually all the former secretaries of state” including Clinton and all of them including Clinton told him to take the job.

Advertisement

The former GOP presidential candidate says he believes he did not get the job because he disagreed with Trump on foreign policy.

Romney was one of Trump’s most strident critics in the 2016 election.

He later seemed embrace Trump when he was considered for the top diplomatic job.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Romney: Clinton told me…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.