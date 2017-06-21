Sports Listen

Russia says NATO’s drills near its borders raise concern

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says the security situation near the nation’s borders has worsened because of NATO’s activities.

Sergei Shoigu, speaking Wednesday on a trip to Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region, pointed at the alliance’s exercise in the Baltics as an example of NATO’s growing presence in the area.

Shoigu added that the large-scale drills reflect NATO’s “anti-Russian course.”

He said the military will form 20 new units along its western frontiers by the year’s end. Later this year, Russia and Belarus will hold the West-2017 war games.

Russian state TV showed the footage of a NATO F-16 fighter jet shadowing Shoigu’s plane as it was approaching Kaliningrad. A Russian Su-27 fighter then edged in between the minister’s plane and NATO’s jet to ward it off.

