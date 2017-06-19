Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rwanda genocide case to…

Rwanda genocide case to resume at UN court

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:07 am < a min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court has resumed proceedings in the case of a former Rwandan planning minister convicted of involvement in his country’s 1994 genocide, following the release from custody in Turkey of one of the judges involved in the case.

The U.N.’s Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals announced Monday that it will review the conviction of Augustin Ngirabatware, who was sentenced on appeal to 30 years in 2014 for inciting, instigating, aiding and abetting genocide.

Ngirabatware last year filed a request for review of his convictions.

The case was put on ice after U.N. judge Aydin Sefa Akay was detained in his native Turkey. Akay was convicted last week of membership of a terrorist organization and sentenced to seven and a half years’ imprisonment but released pending appeal.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rwanda genocide case to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail Boston event

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.