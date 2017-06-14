Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sanders 'sickened,' shooter possibly…

Sanders ‘sickened,’ shooter possibly linked to ’16 campaign

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 3:25 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man who shot a congressman and four other people was apparently a volunteer on his losing 2016 presidential campaign. The Vermont independent senator says he’s “sickened by this despicable act.”

Sanders issued a two-paragraph statement on Wednesday’s shooting at a baseball practice for Republican lawmakers, and read it nearly verbatim on the Senate floor. But he ignored a reporter’s attempt to ask him questions on the incident.

Sanders says violence is unacceptable, and says only “nonviolent action” can bring change.

The director of Sanders’ Iowa campaign says campaign staff could not recall the gunman, whose name was James T. Hodgkinson. Officers shot Hodgkinson, and President Donald Trump said the gunman died.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Sanders unsuccessfully challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sanders 'sickened,' shooter possibly…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor greets children during humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.