Saudi foreign minister to meet Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:00 am < a min read
CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister is expected to meet with his Egyptian counterpart amid efforts to resolve differences on the Syrian conflict and other regional flashpoints.

In October, the Saudis halted oil shipments to Cairo after it voted in favor of a U.N. resolution favorable to the Syrian government. They were resumed in March before an Arab summit intended to express unity, during which Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held face-to-face talks.

The two leaders also met during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region last month.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and Egypt’s top diplomat, Sameh Shoukry, are expected to hold a joint news conference later Sunday.

