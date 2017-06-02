Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Saudi official says 2…

Saudi official says 2 extremists killed inside their car

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:17 am < a min read
Share

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry says security forces have fired at a car, setting it on fire, and killing two extremists inside in a restive town in the country’s eastern province.

Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a statement early Friday that security forces in the heavily Shiites populated town of Qatif spotted a stolen car on Thursday evening and found inside it weapons and remain of munition that cause the explosion.

The incident was reported late Thursday by state-linked Saudi media showing a car engulfed in fire and thick plumes of black smoke.

Violence between Shiite militants and security forces there has increased in recent weeks, with several incidents of militants firing rocket-propelled grenades at police. The Islamic State group has previously launched attacks on Shiites in Qatif.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Saudi official says 2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.