Senate GOP, Dems agree on new sanctions on Russia

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 4:44 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a new package of sanctions on Russia amid investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Top lawmakers on two committees — Banking and Foreign Relations — announced the deal late Monday. It would require a congressional review if a president attempts to ease or end current penalties.

The plan also calls for strengthening current sanctions and imposing new ones on corrupt Russian actors, those involved in human rights abuses and those supplying weapons to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Penalties also would be slapped on those responsible for malicious cyber activity on behalf of the Russian government.

Lawmakers are looking to add the Russian sanctions to current Senate legislation imposing penalties on Iran.

