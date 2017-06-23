Sports Listen

Serbia ruling party gathers support for proposed gay PM

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:16 am < a min read
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s first gay and female prime minister is set to take office in staunchly conservative Serbia next week after ruling populists gathered majority support for her in Parliament.

Officials said on Friday that the assembly will convene on Saturday to start the proceedings for the election of Ana Brnabic and her government. The vote is likely next week.

Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic has proposed U.S.-educated Brnabic for the post. Her election was thrown into doubt amid reports that hardliners in the ruling coalition have refused support because of her sexual orientation.

Vucic, who switched from premier to president in April, is hosting a formal inauguration ceremony on Friday. Top regional leaders and representatives of foreign governments, including the U.S. and Russia, are attending.

