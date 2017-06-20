Sports Listen

Settlement reached in lawsuit over Michael Brown’s death

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 7:04 pm < a min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri.

Details of the settlement approved Tuesday by U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber were not disclosed. Anthony Gray, the attorney for Brown’s parents, declined comment, as did Ferguson Mayor James Knowles III.

Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden sued the city, former Police Chief Tom Jackson and former police officer Darren Wilson in 2015.

Brown died after a confrontation with Wilson, who shot him and was cleared of wrongdoing. The shooting led to months of sometimes violent unrest in Ferguson, a St. Louis suburb.

