Several states moving to expand age kids must be in school

By SALLY HO June 5, 2017 3:39 am < a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A dozen states are trying to keep children in school longer, from making kindergarten mandatory to increasing the legal drop-out age. But it’s not an easy sell.

Supporters see it as a way to improve achievement and bolster struggling schools. Opponents say parents should have the right to decide when and at what age their children attend school.

A bill in Nevada that would have required children to start school at age 5 was met with such resistance that it was amended to age 6. Current state law sets the age at 7.

In half the country, children don’t have to start school until age 6. The legal dropout age generally is 16.

