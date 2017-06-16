Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Shooting forces lawmakers to…

Shooting forces lawmakers to rethink their security

By KEVIN FREKING June 16, 2017 3:13 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shooting at a baseball field that critically wounded a Republican congressman and injured several others is forcing lawmakers to ask what more should be done to ensure the safety of themselves and their staff.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she favors more money for the U.S. Capitol Police, which is seeking an 8 percent increase to nearly $427 million for next year. Pelosi says more money would help the agency enhance its presence when members of Congress, staff and others congregate away from the Capitol.

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police engaged in a shootout with the assailant on Wednesday, and lawmakers say their presence probably prevented many deaths. Two police officers were injured; the shooter, James Hodgkinson, later died.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Shooting forces lawmakers to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.