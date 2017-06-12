Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Singapore offers to help…

Singapore offers to help bankroll China’s global ambitions

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 5:06 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Singapore is offering up its financial industry to bankroll China’s ambition to develop a network of ports, railways, power plants and other projects across a broad swath of Europe and Asia.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Monday in Beijing that the small but economically powerful island nation is well positioned to finance China’s economic initiative.

Balakrishnan spoke after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Longstanding relations between the nations were tested in recent months by Singapore’s support for an international court ruling against China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

By partnering with China on financial matters, Singapore appears to be looking to smooth ties while profiting off of China’s rising global aspirations.

It faces competition from other financial centers including Hong Kong and London.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Singapore offers to help…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.