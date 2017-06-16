Sports Listen

Singapore PM: Last will of Lee Kuan Yew ‘troubling’

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 2:09 am < a min read
SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s prime minister is alleging the last will of his father and the nation’s founder, Lee Kuan Yew, was made in “deeply troubling circumstances” and a family member had helped to draft it.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said late Thursday that Lee Suet Fern, the wife of his brother Lee Hsien Yang, had “re-inserted a demolition clause” in the last will before the elder Lee died in 2015. The clause directed that a family home be demolished instead of being turned into a museum or heritage site.

Lee alleged that his brother and sister-in-law arranged for the will to be altered in December 2013.

He said he shared his suspicions with a government committee and it is trying to establish what Lee’s wishes were.

