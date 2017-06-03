Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South African politician suspended…

South African politician suspended over colonialism tweets

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:18 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The former head of South Africa’s main opposition party has been suspended from party activities following tweets in which she said colonialism had some positive results.

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, said Saturday that predecessor Helen Zille’s comments damaged the party and undermined reconciliation efforts in what he called South Africa’s “fragile democracy.”

Maimane says Zille is suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Zille, who is white, tweeted in March that the colonial legacy was not only negative, citing “our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc.”

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Many South Africans criticized Zille, a former journalist and anti-apartheid activist who continues as premier of the opposition-controlled Western Cape province.

South Africa held its first all-race elections after the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South African politician suspended…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.