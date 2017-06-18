Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South Korea to scrap…

South Korea to scrap building new nuclear power plants

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 11:10 pm < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, one of the world’s largest nuclear electricity producers, will scrap plans to build new nuclear power plants.

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea will move away from the nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing nuclear plants.

Moon’s speech was made at a ceremony marking the shutdown of the country’s oldest nuclear power plant, Kori 1, nearly 40 years after it went online.

Last year a third of electricity in South Korea was produced from nuclear power plants. Its nuclear electricity production was the fifth-largest in the world, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Moon promised to cut coal and nuclear power during his presidential campaigns. He also pledged to shut old coal power plants and stop building new coal plants.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South Korea to scrap…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.