Spicer: Trump thinks Russia ‘probably’ meddled in election

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president continues to believe Russia “probably” interfered in the 2016 election, but that “maybe some other countries did as well.”

Spicer said earlier this week he hadn’t discussed the topic with the president.

He said Friday that Trump stands by his January comment that, “As far as hacking, I think it was Russia,” but that “we also get hacked by other countries and other people.”

The nation’s intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia engaged in a brazen, sophisticated campaign to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

Advertisement

Spicer says “of course” the president is “concerned about any country or any actor that wants to interfere in elections.”

He says Trump has taken steps to protect the nation’s voting systems, including creating a commission to study the integrity of the voting process.