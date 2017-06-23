Sports Listen

Spicer: Trump thinks Russia ‘probably’ meddled in election

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 2:50 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president continues to believe Russia “probably” interfered in the 2016 election, but that “maybe some other countries did as well.”

Spicer said earlier this week he hadn’t discussed the topic with the president.

He said Friday that Trump stands by his January comment that, “As far as hacking, I think it was Russia,” but that “we also get hacked by other countries and other people.”

The nation’s intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia engaged in a brazen, sophisticated campaign to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

Spicer says “of course” the president is “concerned about any country or any actor that wants to interfere in elections.”

He says Trump has taken steps to protect the nation’s voting systems, including creating a commission to study the integrity of the voting process.

