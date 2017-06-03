Sports Listen

Sudan minister in Egypt on a visit that may defuse tensions

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 6:39 am < a min read
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s foreign minister is in Egypt in what could potentially be a prelude to defusing tensions between the two Afro-Arab neighbors over a longtime border dispute.

Ibrahim Ghandour arrived in Cairo late Friday and is scheduled to meet with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday. He and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry will address a joint news conference.

Relations between Egypt and Sudan have recently soured after Khartoum renewed its claim to an Egyptian-held border territory. The dispute dates back to British colonial times.

Sudan first submitted a complaint against Egypt over the territory to the U.N. Security Council in 1958, claiming sovereignty over the territory. It has since renewed the complaint annually. Egypt refuses to submit the dispute to international arbitration.

