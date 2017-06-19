Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees…

Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees can’t sue top US officials

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:37 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Muslim men detained after the Sept. 11 attacks can’t sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.

The justices by a 4-2 vote on Monday ended a long-running lawsuit against former Attorney General John Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and other top Bush administration officials. The suit was filed by Muslim men who were detained for months in harsh conditions in a Brooklyn jail after the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

They were seeking damages against Ashcroft, Mueller, former immigration chief James Ziglar and the man who ran the federal jail. A lower court still may re-examine claims against the jailer.

Only six of the nine justices were eligible to take part in the case.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail Boston event

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.