Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch: Rule of law ‘a blessing’

By STEVE LeBLANC June 2, 2017 10:20 pm < a min read
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch acknowledges that there is “a lot of skepticism about the rule of law” but defends the United States judicial system calling it “a blessing” and “a remarkable gift.”

The court’s newest justice marvels that in the United States “nine old people in polyester black robes” and other judges can safely decide cases according to their conscience and that the government can lose cases without resorting to armed force.

Gorsuch made the comments during his first public appearance since joining the high court in a conversation with fellow Justice Stephen Breyer at Harvard University Friday evening.

Gorsuch noted 95 percent of all cases are decided in the trial court, while only 5 percent are appealed, and the Supreme Court hears about 80 cases in a good year.

