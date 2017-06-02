Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme strength: Justice Ginsburg's…

Supreme strength: Justice Ginsburg’s workout becoming a book

By JESSICA GRESKO June 2, 2017 2:51 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is about to join the ranks of fitness superstars with a book about the 84-year-old’s exercise routine.

“The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong … and You Can Too!” is scheduled to be released Oct. 3. That happens to be the first week the court is in session after its summer break.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt says the 112-page book will feature illustrations of Ginsburg doing each exercise in her routine. The publisher says she’ll be pictured in her judicial robes, with purple leggings and “her trusty sneakers.”

While the Ginsburg stars in the book, she isn’t its author. It’s co-authored by illustrator Patrick Welsh and longtime Ginsburg trainer Bryant Johnson, who now also trains Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme strength: Justice Ginsburg's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard airmen demonstrate insertion and extraction maneuvers

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.